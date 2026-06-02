Adolfo Daniel Vallejo fined for sexist remarks on umpire

New Delhi: Paraguayan tennis player Adolfo Daniel Vallejo has been fined $65,000 by organisers of the French Open for what they called “unacceptable” comments about a female umpire after his second-round defeat at Roland Garros. The 22-year-old World No. 71 faced criticism after he questioned Brazilian chair umpire Ana Carvalho in an interview with Clay magazine. This came after his loss to French teenager Moise Kouame. Vallejo said Carvalho was too weak to manage the atmosphere created by the supportive home crowd. He suggested that a match of that importance should have been officiated by a man.

French Open organisers strongly condemned the remarks, stating that they were “unacceptable” and that they “strongly condemn all sexist remarks.”

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo confirmed that Vallejo received one of the largest fines in Grand Slam history. “It is roughly half of his prize money,” Mauresmo said.

“Clearly, this is something we do not accept as a tournament. Words like this should not be used in this arena.”

After the announcement of disciplinary action, Vallejo released a public apology on social media. “I have respect for the umpires, and for the job they do. After a five-hour battle, I was very heated and felt a lot of emotions. I apologise,” Vallejo wrote on Instagram. IANS

Also Read: Kohli’s Majestic 75 Powers RCB to Back-to-Back IPL Titles as de Villiers Hails ‘One of the Best of All Time’