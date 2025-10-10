Sports

AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Rahim Ali’s Late Strike Rescues India In 1-1 Draw Against Singapore

India held Singapore to a 1-1 draw in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, thanks to Rahim Ali’s dramatic late equaliser in Kallang.
Rahim Ali
Published on

Singapore: Rahim Ali’s dramatic late equaliser helped India snatch a crucial point against Singapore in a tense 1-1 draw in their third-round clash of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the National Stadium in Kallang on Thursday. The result saw India climb to third in the group standings with two points from three matches, while Singapore maintained their position at the top with five points. It was a contest that ebbed and flowed, defined by two decisive moments - one just before half-time, and another right before the final whistle. IANS

Also Read: Djokovic battles past Bergs to record 80th Masters 1000 semis

Also Watch:

Rahim Ali
AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com