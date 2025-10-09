AFC Asian Cup qualifier: India face Singapore amid messy build-up

NEW DELHI: The build-up marred by several players missing the first half of the national camp, the Indian football team faces a tricky Singapore in a crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifying third round match here on Thursday.

Though the talisman Sunil Chhetri has returned to the team after he was rested for the CAFA Nations Cup in August-September, Khalid Jamil’s side has trained together for barely a week for such an important match.

India is in the bottom of four-team Group C after it garnered only a single point from its first two matches against Bangladesh (0-0) and Hong Kong (0-1). Singapore, on the other hand, is currently at the top of the group with four points from its two games.

Any slip-up on Thursday could jeopardise India’s chances of making it to the main tournament in 2027, for which only the group winners will make the cut.

Jamil had named 30 players for the national camp in Bengaluru which began on September 20 but 14 of them, including Chhetri, were not released by the clubs.

Later, most of the players joined the camp towards the end of September, meaning they were with the team for barely a week before their departure on Monday. IANS

