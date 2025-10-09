Mumbai Cricket Association to install Vengsarkar’s statue at Wankhede

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday announced it will install a statue of former India captain and national selector Dilip Vengsarkar at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The decision was taken by the Apex Council of the MCA during a meeting held on Wednesday.

“The decisions taken by the Apex Council reflect our commitment to both cricketing excellence and social responsibility. Honouring Dilip Vengsarkar with a statue at Wankhede is a tribute to one of Mumbai’s greatest cricketing icons, while our support for farmers and maidan clubs underlines MCA’s deep-rooted connection with the community,” president Ajinkya Naik said in a statement.

Vengsarkar played 116 Tests for India where he scored 6,868 runs at an average of 42. He also amassed 3,508 runs in 129 One-Day Internationals, and was a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning side.

The Apex Council also made a slew of other announcements after its meeting.

To further encourage grassroots cricket, the promotion subsidy for maidan clubs has been increased to Rs 10,000 per match. In addition, the MCA will also provide essential ground equipment to clubs to support and improve the playing conditions.

The MCA will set academies across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to provide training and infrastructure to young players.

Finally, the Association announced that it will donate Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help the farmers in the state. Mumbai cricketers will collectively contribute Rs 25 lakh towards the same cause. Agencies

