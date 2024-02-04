AFC Asian Cup: Son Heung-min hero as South Korea see off Australia to reach semi-finals

Doha: Captain Son Heung-min won a stoppage-time penalty and scored an extra-time free-kick on Friday night to propel South Korea to the AFC Asian Cup semifinals following a 2-1 comeback victory over Australia.

The two-time winners of the tournament, moving a step closer to reclaiming the continental title for the first time since 1960, will face Jordan in a last-four clash on Tuesday. IANS

