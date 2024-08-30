AFC Bournemouth sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on season-long loan

Bournemouth: AFC Bournemouth have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan deal on Thursday.

The 29-year-old arrives at Vitality Stadium from Chelsea, having spent last season on loan at Real Madrid. Kepa played 20 times in all competitions for Madrid last season as they went on to win La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

The Spain international was also part of the Chelsea squad to win the 2021 Champions League and 2019 Europa League, as well as the 2022 Club World Cup. IANS

