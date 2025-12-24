AFC Champions League II: FC Goa, FC Istiklol face off in Fatorda

Margao: FC Goa return to the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda for one final continental night in 2025 as they host Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol in their concluding Group D fixture of the AFC Champions League Two in Margao on Tuesday.

With qualification no longer in reach, the encounter represents FC Goa’s last opportunity to put points on the board and close their Asian campaign with pride, purpose, and a performance worthy of their supporters.

For the Gaurs, continental nights at Fatorda carry a special resonance. Memories of their last AFC Champions League appearance at home remain fresh, when FC Goa put up a fearless fight against a star-studded Al Nassr side featuring some of world football’s biggest names.

On that historic night, Goa not only matched their illustrious opponents for long spells but also made history when Brison Fernandes scored India’s first-ever goal in the AFC Champions League. That performance, built on belief and bravery, remains a defining reference point, one the Gaurs will look to draw inspiration from as they chase their first points of the ACL. (IANS)

