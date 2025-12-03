Rajrup stars in India's qualification in AFC Under-17 Asian Cup

Udaipur: Zinc Football Academy goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar, just 16 years old, played a pivotal role in helping the India U-17 National Team qualify for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026.

India secured their spot in the continental championship with a stunning 2-1 victory over heavyweights IR Iran in Ahmedabad, capping off a resilient campaign that showcased the country's rising young talent.

Rajrup, who started in all of India's crucial group matches, was instrumental throughout the qualifiers with his composed presence, sharp reflexes, and exceptional shot-stopping ability. His contribution in high-pressure moments against IR Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, and Chinese Taipei proved vital as India completed a memorable run to secure their berth at Asia's premier youth competition, as per a release from AIFF.

A product of Zinc Football Academy, Rajrup joined the Zawar-based residential programme as a young teenager and quickly rose through its ranks. Under the Academy's world-class coaching, education support, and technology-led training model, he evolved into one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the country. His performances in the 2024-25 AIFF Under-17 Youth League earned him a call-up to the national team camp. He worked hard and has now achieved his dream of representing India at the highest level.

The AFC U-17 Asian Cup, one of Asia's biggest youth tournaments, will offer Rajrup and the Indian team a significant international platform in 2026. His journey mirrors Zinc Football Academy's vision of empowering communities and developing future national team players through a holistic, long-term grassroots system. (ANI)

