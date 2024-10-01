AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers: India’s campaign ends despite win over Laos

Vientiane (Laos): India came within just a few goals of qualifying for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025, in what was their best qualification campaign in 22 years at this age group.

The equation was simple for India as they took to the pitch against Laos in their last match of Group G of the AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers. After beating Mongolia (4-1) and suffering a heartbreaking defeat against IR Iran (0-1), India needed to win against hosts Laos at the Lao National Stadium KM16 in Vientiane, Laos, and then hope for the results in the other nine groups to go their way.

While they executed the first part, the latter was eventually their undoing.

The top teams from each group, along with the five best second-placed finishers qualified for the final rounds. While India’s victory against Laos (2-0) on Sunday, initially put them among the top five second-placed teams, the Blue Colts had to endure an agonising four-hour wait to find out that they eventually finished seventh, falling short on goal difference.

Syria, Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia, Korea DPR, Indonesia, IR Iran, Iraq, Japan, and Qatar qualified as the winners of their respective groups, while Yemen, Kyrgyz Republic, Australia, Thailand, and Jordan qualified as the five best second-placed teams.

India (+4) only fell short on goal difference, after garnering six points, the same as Thailand (+17) and Jordan (+8).

There were no celebratory scenes after the match, as everyone rushed to their phones to check what was happening in the other groups. However, Laos being four hours ahead of the Middle East, where several crucial games were being played, the exhausted Indians were in for a long night.

In the end, Kyrgyz Republic’s 1-1 draw against Japan, and Australia’s stalemate against Qatar were enough to push India out of the top five. Glued to the sundry live streams from across the internet, the Blue Colts had one last hope. Jordan had to beat Qatar. However, even that did not come to pass, the latter winning 3-2 on their home turf.

India head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri rued the missed chances. “The boys played so well, I am proud of them. But sometimes, things just don’t go your way,” he said. “We created so many chances that we could have scored six-seven goals against both Laos and Mongolia. Eventually, we were punished for not converting them. That’s where we need to improve.” (IANS)

