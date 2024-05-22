Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) appoint Dwayne Bravo as bowling consultant for T20 World Cup

Kabul: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the appointment of West Indies legend, Dwayne Bravo as the team’s bowling consultant for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Bravo was a vital part of the West Indies side that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2016 and his experience, not just in ICC tournaments but of playing in the Caribbean, could prove to be of great importance for the Afghanistan side.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be played in the USA and Caribbean from June 1 and the final will be played on June 29. Afghanistan are in Group C along with New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda, and two-time winner and co-hosts West Indies. IANS

Also Read: IPL 2024: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard Support Kwena Maphaka after his tough outing in debut match

Also Watch: