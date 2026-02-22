Afghanistan Cricket Board begins Hunt for New Coach

New Delhi: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is actively searching for a new head coach and support staff, with the clear expectation that they will be based in Afghanistan during the off-season, according to ACB chief executive Naseeb Khan.

Following Jonathan Trott’s resignation after Afghanistan’s exit from the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the board has moved forward with plans to appoint a successor. Trott’s departure has prompted a restructuring, and the ACB is keen to ensure the incoming coach is more hands-on with the country’s domestic cricket scene.

“We have stated in the contract (of the head coach and other overseas coaches) that their duty station will be Afghanistan. We want the national team coaches to closely observe our domestic cricket players. And when there are no series scheduled, they should work on improving the national team’s weak points,” Khan told Cricbuzz. IANS

Also Read: Afghanistan Cricket Board to part ways with head coach Jonathan Trott