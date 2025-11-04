Afghanistan Cricket Board to part ways with head coach Jonathan Trott

New Delhi: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday announced that head coach Jonathan Trott's tenure will officially end after the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February in India and Sri Lanka.

ACB said that this move is part of ACB’s long-term strategic plan for the next stage of the national team’s development. Since taking charge of the Afghanistan National Team in 2022, Trott has collaborated closely with the players over the past few years, playing a key role in the team’s growth and increasing international competitiveness.

“It has been a privilege to work with the Afghanistan National Team and to witness their passion, resilience, and hunger to achieve greatness. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead," Trott said. IANS

