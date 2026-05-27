Afghanistan Name Strong Squads for India Series with Shahidi as Captain

Kabul: Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan in both the ODI series and the one-off Test against India, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) unveiling strong squads for the upcoming multi-format tour. The ACB on Monday revealed two separate 15-man squads, one each for the ODI series and the one-off Test match, with Shahidi continuing as the skipper in both formats.

Stars like Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, and Azmatullah Omarzai feature heavily in the visiting side for a prestigious series against India.

The ODI squad retains a lot of the tried and tested white-ball players, with Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran expected to open the innings. Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, and Darwish Rasooli are expected to provide the stability in the middle order, while all-rounders Nabi and Omarzai give the side an all-round balance. IANS

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