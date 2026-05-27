Man City confirm exit of five key backroom staff as Guardiola era fully draws to a close

Manchester: English Football giant Manchester City have confirmed the departure of five members of their first-team backroom staff following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, marking the end of an era after the exit of legendary manager Pep Guardiola. The Premier League club announced that assistant coach Pep Lijnders, former defender Kolo Toure, fitness coach Lorenzo Buenaventura, operations and support official Manel Estiarte, and head goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor will all leave the club this summer. The exits come shortly after Guardiola stepped down from his role, bringing an end to a historic spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Lijnders joined City ahead of the 2025/26 campaign as Guardiola’s assistant coach after previously working at Liverpool. In his only season at the club, City lifted both the League Cup and the FA Cup, helping the side finish the campaign with domestic silverware despite intense competition. Former Ivory Coast international Kolo Toure had also joined Guardiola’s backroom setup before the start of the season. Toure, who won the Premier League title with City during his playing days, had earlier worked within the club’s academy structure, assisting the Under-18 side before earning promotion to the senior team staff.

Among the most significant departures is long-serving fitness coach Lorenzo Buenaventura, one of Guardiola’s most trusted aides. Buenaventura worked alongside the Spaniard at FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, playing a key role in maintaining the high physical standards associated with Guardiola’s teams. Manel Estiarte, another close associate of Guardiola, will also depart. Estiarte had been part of Guardiola’s inner circle throughout his managerial journey across Spain, Germany, and England, serving in an operational and player-support role. IANS

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