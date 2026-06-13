Afghanistan Premier League Set to Launch on December 27

Kabul: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that the inaugural edition of the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) will begin on December 27, 2026, marking a significant step in the country’s cricketing journey. The T20 tournament will be hosted in the UAE and feature 5 franchises from the main cricketing areas of Afghanistan - Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh, Paktia and Nangarhar.

The launch of the league follows Afghanistan’s impressive emergence on the international stage in the past decade, the nation establishing itself as a potent force in global cricket, while individual Afghan players have risen through the ranks to become sought after entities in all major franchise leagues worldwide.

The APL is expected to provide a big platform for the country’s rising stars to ply their trade alongside and against experienced domestic and international professionals. It is also hoped the league will bolster the sport’s infrastructure and player development prospects within the country. IANS

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