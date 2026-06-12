Afghanistan A Edge India A by Four Runs via DLS in Thrilling Finish

Dambulla: An unbeaten 108-run partnership resulted in Afghanistan A’s four-run DLS win over India A in the Tri Nation A Series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Thursday.

Captain Imran Mir (75) and Bahir Shah (51) were at the crease when heavy downpour made it impossible for the groundstaff to resume the chase. Afghanistan, chasing a revised target of 294 in 38 overs, was at 177/2 in 25.5 overs — four runs above par.

Mir was adjudged Player of the Match for his classy knock that included six fours and two sixes. With a steep target insight, he gave Afghanistan A a solid start alongside his opening partner Hassan Eisakhil, who hit six fours for his 34 runs.

Eisakhil and number three batter Khalid Taniwal fell back-to-back to give India A bowlers the control back. Arshad Khan removed Eisakhil at deep fine leg before Anukul Roy trapped Taniwal in front.

However, the two dismissals brought Mir and Shah together who pierced through the gaps and rotated strike with ease to stay ahead of the par score which eventually helped Afghanistan A claim two points and hand India A its first loss of the series.

Earlier, a collective batting effort helped India A amass 349/9 from its 49 overs as couple of rain interruptions reduced one over from the innings.

The Indian team controlled things right from ball one thanks to a flying start from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (44 off 22 balls) who took the attack to the Afghanistan bowlers with a flurry of boundaries. It was another display of fearless hitting from the young 15-year-old who hit nine fours during his 22-ball stay.

At the other end, his partner Prabhsimran Singh provided the perfect supporting hand and was the top run scorer for the team, scoring 84 off 69 balls.

After the top three fell, the scoring rate dropped but the momentum continued undisrupted as vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (66 off 80 balls) and captain Tilak Varma (66 off 73 balls) scored half-centuries, continuing their fine form from the last game.

Afghanistan pacer Abdullah Ahmadzai picked five wickets including that of Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Tilak, Suryansh Shedge, and Arshad Khan.

Shedge (40 off 27 balls) and Anukul Roy’s 16 off eight balls late in the innings took the team close to 350 but the middle over slow down and lack of wickets in the second half cost India A the rain-affected game. Agencies

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