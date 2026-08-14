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Afghanistan Smash Record ODI Total to Clinch Series Win over Ireland

Afghanistan posts a record ODI score of 343-9 to beat Ireland by 42 runs in Belfast and clinch the five-match series 3-0 with one game left.
Afghanistan
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BELFAST: Afghanistan posted its record one-day international score of 343-9 as it thrashed Ireland by 42 runs in Belfast on Wednesday to clinch a five-match series with a game to spare. Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal both struck centuries in Afghanistan’s second-wicket partnership of 231.

After the opening match of the series was washed out last week, Afghanistan won the second and third matches by 92 runs and three wickets respectively. Ireland opener Andrew Balbirnie managed a century of his own in response for the host before becoming the 11th of leg-spinner Rashid Khan’s 12 wickets so far this series. Curtis Campher’s aggressive 84 from 46 balls maintained Ireland’s slim hopes of victory but it was never truly in the hunt and was eventually bowled out for 301.

The series concludes at Stormont on Saturday. Agencies

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Afghanistan
One-Day International series
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