Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODI series in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

New Delhi: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that it will host Bangladesh for a three-match men’s ODI series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 06-11, though the exact venue is yet to be finalised.

The matches will be played on November 6, 9 and 11 respectively. ACB said these three ODIs, along with three T20Is and two Tests, were originally part of Afghanistan’s Future Tour Program (FTP) scheduled for July-August this year.

Moreover, reports emerged of Shahid Pathik Singh Stadium in Greater Noida hosting the ODIs in late July, a time when monsoon begins in North India. Agencies

Also Read: Afghanistan beat South Africa in 2nd ODI to win historic series against South Africa

Also Watch: