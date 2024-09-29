Second Day of India-Bangladesh Test at Green Park Stadium Completely Washed Out

anpur: The second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium, has seen the weather play spoilsport, with the second day being washed out entirely without a single ball bowled.

Unfortunately, the second day of play was a complete washout, with rain continuing to frustrate both teams. With Bangladesh in a precarious position, they would have hoped to build on Mominul’s resilient knock, but the weather had other plans.

The forecast for the remaining days is not encouraging, with more rain predicted, raising concerns over whether there will be enough play to force a result.

Day 1 saw a delayed start due to a wet outfield, yet India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, seized the early advantage after electing to bowl first. Despite overcast skies that signaled tough conditions for batting, the pitch itself offered little bounce or carry.

However, India's young pace sensation, Akash Deep Singh, rose to the occasion and provided the crucial breakthroughs his captain was hoping for.

