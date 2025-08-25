Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE after Asia Cup

New Delhi: Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for three T20Is and as many ODIs in the UAE after the conclusion of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup. While the T20Is will be held on October 2, 3 and 5, the ODIs are slated to happen on October 8, 11 and 14.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) further said the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host T20I games while the ODI matches are to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

“We are proud to host Bangladesh in this highly anticipated series. This tour highlights the strength of our partnership and our joint commitment to delivering world-class cricket experiences, even in neutral venues. Fans can look forward to exciting matches and top-level competition,” said Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), in a statement. IANS

