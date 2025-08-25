Asian Shooting C'ship: Aishwary and Adriyan clinch the men’s and junior men’s 3P gold in Shymkent

Shymkent: India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, won the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) individual gold at the ongoing 16th Asian Shooting Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Sunday with a score of 462.5 in the final.

This was the former junior world champion’s second career individual gold at the continental championship to go with a silver and bronze each. China’s Zhaon Wenyu won silver and Japan’s Naoya Okada won bronze. Also winning the junior men’s 3P gold was India’s Adriyan Karmakar with an Asian junior record effort of 463.8 in the final.

Earlier, all three Indian contenders in the men’s 3P made the finals with Aishwary qualifying highest in third with a tally of 584 over 20 shots each in the Kneeling, Prone and Standing positions.

The seasoned Chain Singh was fifth in the pecking order with an effort of 582 while world championship bronze medalist Akhil Sheoran, rallied brilliantly to clinch the seventh qualifying spot with a 581. China's all three shooters also qualified with the other two spots going to Japan and Korea respectively.

The team gold eluded India by three points as their tally of 1747 fell three short of the Chinese total.

Aishwary then bossed it in the individual final, taking a healthy lead after the first five shots of the first Kneeling position itself and then going from strength to strength to bag gold, leaving Zhao 0.5 short in the end. IANS

