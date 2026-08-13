Afghanistan to Host India for Three-Match T20I Series in Delhi from September 13

New Delhi: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi from September 13 to 17. The series will get underway on September 13, with the second T20I scheduled for September 15 and the third on September 17. All three matches will be played at the same venue. The series is part of Afghanistan’s Future Tours Program and will be played in India, where Afghanistan has hosted its home fixtures in recent years, according to BCCI. (ANI)

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