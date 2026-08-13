JK Barooah U-19 Cricket Tournament to Begin on August 18

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The JK Barooah (U-19 Boys) Trophy Inter-District Cricket Tournament will start across different venues in the State from August 18. The participating teams are divided into two groups — Elite and Plate. The Elite Group will consist of the top 16 teams from the previous season (2025–26), based on their rankings and Net Run Rate (NRR), while the remaining 29 teams will compete in the Plate Group. The Elite Category matches will be held across four venues: Mangaldai , Barpeta, Golaghat and Dibrugarh. The Plate Category matches will be hosted at Rangia (Headquarter Zone), Morigaon (Central Assam Zone), Dima Hasao -Umrangso Ground (Southern Assam Zone), Karbi Anglong,- Diphu (Upper Assam Zone), Guwahati. (Northern Assam Zone) and Dhubri (Lower Assam Zone). The restructuring has been done to give maximum exposure to the cricketers in multi day as well as in limited over’s format in order to ensure better performance of the state team in the next domestic cricketing season. It has been decided that the top two teams from the Plate Group will be promoted to the Elite Group for the next season, while the bottom two teams from the Elite Group will be demoted to the Plate Group.

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