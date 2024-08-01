Afghanistan to host South Africa for three-match ODI series in UAE

Johannesburg: Afghanistan will host South Africa for three-match ODI series from September 18 to 22 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ODI series is the first-ever bilateral series between the two sides with all three matches to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. South Africa has faced Afghanistan on two occasions in ODI cricket during the last two ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups in 2019 and 2023.

This series will mark their first encounter since South Africa defeated Afghanistan in the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Trinidad and Tobago last month. IANS

