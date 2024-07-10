India VS South Africa: India crush South Africa by eight wickets in T20Is

Chennai: India beat South Africa by 10 wickets to register its biggest win in T20Is against the Proteas during the third match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Pooja Vastrakar returned with career-best figures of 4/13 as India shot South Africa out for a mere 84. With pacer Vastrakar running riot and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav also grabbing three wickets for just six runs after India opted to bowl, only three South African batters managed to score in double-digit figures, with Tazmin Brits (20 off 23 balls) being their top scorer.

India completed the 85-run chase in 10.5 overs, surpassing its previous best win in 54 balls in 2021 against South Africa. Agencies

