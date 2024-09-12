Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Persistent rain forces Day 3 to be called off

New Delhi: Persistent rain has forced day three of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand being called off without a ball being bowled at the Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sport Complex on Wednesday. With the Delhi-NCR region receiving fresh showers early in the morning, it meant the outfield was soggy yet again. On-field umpires Sharfuddoula and Kumar Dharmasena made an early decision to abandon day three’s play with the toss yet to take place and both teams staying in their hotels.

The match is still not abandoned, with match referee Javagal Srinath to take the final decision post first session of day five. IANS

Also Read: Afghanistan-New Zealand Test: Opening day called-off due to wet outfield

Also Watch: