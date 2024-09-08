New Zealand ready to ‘adjust’ their game for Afghanistan Test match following red-ball hiatus

New Delhi: Afghanistan and New Zealand are all set to play a one-off Test match at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, Williamson suggested that New Zealand will have to ‘adjust their game’ as they have not played red-ball cricket since their 2-0 defeat against Australia in March.

"I think it's absolutely about trying to adjust your game because we're not here consistently in this format and it goes quite long without playing here. So you know it is trying to familiarise yourself again. And for us, our last Test match was 6 or 8 months ago or something," said Kane Williamson as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"So you know as a team, it's really about connecting with that again as a red-ball group and looking to apply our skills and plans as well as we can. It will be different," he said.

Afghanistan on the other hand have made a name for themselves in white-ball cricket. Their impressive outings in both the ODI and the T20 World Cup saw them garner a lot of support not just from their nation but from Indians as well. The Afghanistan cricket team can't play in Afghanistan due to the ongoing security situation and lack of facilities that meet international standards.

Since 2015, India has supported Afghanistan's cricket journey by providing access to multiple venues like Dehradun, Lucknow, and now Greater Noida. IANS

Also Read: Assam Crush Madhya Pradesh 6-1 to Win Sub-Junior Boys' National Football Championship; Telangana Triumphs 7-3 Over Lakshadweep

Also Watch: