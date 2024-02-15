Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi becomes No.1 all-rounder in ICC rankings

Dubai: Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi on Wednesday jumped a place to supersede Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan as the No.1 ranked all-rounder in the latest ICC rankings. Bangladesh’s cricketing maestro Shakib Al Hasan held the position of No.1 all-rounder for five years. He hasn’t played for Bangladesh since the 2023 World Cup due to an eye condition, also not able to participate in Bangladesh’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka. IANS

