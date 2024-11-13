Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi set to retire from ODIs after ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Sharjah: Afghanistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi wants to retire from the ODI format after the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Nabi blew the gaff after Afghanistan registered a famous ODI series win over Bangladesh in Sharjah on Monday. In Afghanistan's 2-1 series win, Nabi was crowned Player of the Series for his splendid all-round display in the three-match series.

The 39-year-old, who has witnessed the fall and rise of Afghanistan cricket, is now looking forward to his last dance in the 50-over format. "In my mind, from the last World Cup, I was retired, but then we qualified for the Champions Trophy, and I felt if I could play that, it would be great...We will see, but no, I will not play for long. God willing, after the Champions Trophy, we will say goodbye to the ODIs," Nabi told the host broadcaster after the third ODI, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

It is understood he has communicated the decision to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and will continue playing T20Is.

