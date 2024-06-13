ICC T20I Rankings: Mohammad Nabi topples Shakib Al Hasan as No. 1 T20I all-rounder

Dubai: Afghanistan’s unbeaten start to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has reshaped the ICC Men’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings, with veteran star Mohammad Nabi leading the charge as the No. 1 all-rounder in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Nabi’s two-wicket haul against New Zealand in Guyana catapulted him to the No. 1 spot on the T20I all-rounder list. Climbing two places, Nabi displaced previous top-ranked Shakib Al Hasan, who tumbled to fifth place amid a significant reshuffling. Australia’s Marcus Stoinis also capitalised on the shake-up, jumping three spots to secure second place. IANS

