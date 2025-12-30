Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon, Ivory Coast draw heavyweight clash

NEW DELHI: Defending champion Ivory Coast took a lead that lasted only five minutes before Cameroon equalised to secure a 1-1 draw in their heavyweight clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Amad Diallo scored for a second successive game to open the scoring for the Ivorians in the 51st minute, but full-back Junior Tchamadeu levelled for Cameroon with the help of a deflection in the 56th minute at the Grande Stade Marrakech. The countries, which have eight Cup of Nations titles between them, now share the lead in Group F with four points apiece, followed by Mozambique on three.

Gabon, which lost 3-2 earlier on Sunday to Mozambique in Agadir, was eliminated as a result of the draw between Ivory Coast and Cameroon in Marrakech. Agencies

