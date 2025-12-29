Africa Cup of Nations: Sadio Mane goal gives Senegal draw against DR Congo

NEW DELHI: Sadio Mane scored for Senegal as it came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo and kept top place in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

Cedric Bakambu put the Congolese into the lead in the 61st minute, but Mane equalised eight minutes later with his 51st goal for his country, one of the favourites to win the tournament.

The two countries both have four points from their opening two games and look set to progress comfortably into the last 16 with a final group game to come for each on Tuesday.

Senegal is ahead of DR Congo on goal difference in the standings after it beat Botswana 3-0 in their opening fixture on Monday, while DR Congo edged past Benin 1-0 the same day.

Senegal finishes its group campaign against Benin while DR Congo plays Botswana at the same time on Tuesday. Agencies

