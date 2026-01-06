Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon set up quarterfinal date with Morocco

NEW DELHI: Cameroon scored a goal in either half to see off South Africa 2-1 in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday and set up a quarterfinal clash with host Morocco.

Five-time winner Cameroon proved too strong at the Stade El Barida as it kept on course for Cup of Nations success to make up for its failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup in North America. Goals from Junior Tchamadeu and teenage striker Christian Kofane ensured a significant victory for the Indomitable Lions, although they had to fight off a late comeback as South Africa pulled one back through substitute Evidence Makgopa with two minutes to play.

Earlier on Sunday, Morocco booked its berth in the last eight with a 1-0 win over Tanzania, also in Rabat. Agencies

