FIFA Rankings: Spain on top; Morocco close in on top 10

NEW DELHI: In the final FIFA men’s world rankings of 2025, published on Monday, Spain maintained its position at the top of the global standings. Despite clinching the 2025 Arab Cup title, Morocco remains in 11th place—just 0.54 points shy of breaking into the top 10 for the first time since April 1998.

Morocco’s narrow victory in the Arab Cup final was a hard-fought affair against Jordan, which also saw progress in the standings. Jordan rose two spots to 64th, making it one of the few teams in the entire ranking to climb more than a single position, alongside Vietnam (107th) and Singapore (148th).

While the top of the table showed little movement, the true success stories of 2025 emerged from the climb through the ranks. Kosovo finishes the year as the standout performer, accumulating a massive 89.02 points—the highest of any nation—following a stellar run of seven wins and two draws. This consistency fuelled a year-high surge of 19 places for the European side.

Other notable climbers include Norway and Suriname, the latter of which jumped 15 places over the last 12 months.

The global distribution of footballing power remains heavily concentrated in Europe. Of the top 50 nations, 26 are affiliated with UEFA. The remaining spots are distributed among CAF and CONMEBOL with seven teams each, while Concacaf and the AFC both hold five positions. Agencies

Also Read: BCCI hikes match fee for domestic women’s matches