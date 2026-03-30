Africa Cup of Nations to be increased to 28 teams

NEW DELHI: The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to be increased to 28 teams from 24, CAF president Patrice Motsepe said on Sunday. The surprise announcement was made at a press conference following an executive committee meeting with Motsepe saying it was evidence of his organization’s “commitment to world-class football with the best African players from all over the world returning to compete on the continent.”

But he did not explain how the format will work with four extra teams, nor when it would be implemented.

The last four Cup of Nations finals have all had 24 participants, increased from 16 in 2019. Agencies

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