'It’s Extremely Important': Mbappe Shuts Down Doubts, Reaffirms Real Madrid Commitment

Madrid: French superstar Kylian Mbappe has firmly dismissed speculation in the Spanish media questioning his commitment to Real Madrid, insisting that both La Liga and Champions League ambitions remain his top priority despite looming international duties.

The 2018 World Cup winner responded strongly to claims suggesting he could prioritise the French national team and conserve himself for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Addressing the concerns in an interview with Telefoot, Mbappe made it clear that such narratives are misplaced.

"Yes, of course I want to win with Real. In Spain, some people are a bit worried that I won’t play; they think I’ll just go straight to the World Cup. But it’s extremely important," Mbappe stated. Agencies

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