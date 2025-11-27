Ahmedabad named as host of Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030

Glasgow: Ahmedabad, India, has officially been confirmed as the host city for the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking a historic milestone for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. This will be the second time that India will host the Commonwealth Games after New Delhi in 2010.

The decision confirms that the world’s most populous nation will host the landmark edition of the Games after delegates from 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories approved India’s bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on Wednesday. IANS

Also Read: India lose to Belgium 2-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup