AICF elections move a step forward

CHENNAI: The elections to the All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Saturday progressed with the Election Officer K. Kannan, a retired Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, finalising the list of valid nominations.



The final list of valid nominations after scrutiny remains the same as that of list of nominated candidates.

As per the valid nominations list announced by Kannan, it is evident that he was not convinced by the objections raised by AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan's faction against the nomination of former President P.R. Venketrama Raja.

The AICF is split into two factions - one headed by Raja and the other by Chauhan.

The last dates for withdrawal of nominations is December 27-29 and the final list of contestants will released on December 30.

The voting will take place on January 4, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and the results will be declared on the same evening.

As per the nominations filed, persons from 28 state associations -- 14 each supporting the two factions -- are contesting in the AICF polls for various posts. There are 32 state chess associations in the electoral college with two votes each.

The factions are not expecting any desertion from their camps while expecting cross-voting in their favour. Both the factions are hopeful of getting the support of the remaining four state associations.

For the AICF President's post, Raja, representing Tamil Nadu State Chess Association, and Sanjay Kapoor, President, UP Chess Sports Association, are in the fray.

For the Secretary's post, Chauhan will be crossing swords with Ravindra Dongre from the All Marathi Chess Association.

Incumbent Treasurer Kishor M Bandekar will fight it out against Naresh Sharma, General Secretary, Haryana Chess Association.

There are 11 contestants for the posts of six Vice Presidents and Joint Secretaries. IANS

Also Read: Sanjay Kapoor to contest for AICF president post

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma Addressing Press at Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat), Guwahati