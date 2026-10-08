Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games: Pramod, Bhavina named flag bearers

New Delhi : Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on October 18 in Nagoya, Japan.

Pramod, one of India’s most decorated para badminton players, has won six Asian Para Games medals between 2014 and 2023, including two golds and four bronze.

Bhavina, one of India’s leading para table tennis players, has won two Asian Para Games medals between 2018 and 2023 including one silver and one bronze.

"It is a very proud moment for me to be chosen as India's flag bearer. When you carry the Tricolour, you realise that you are representing something much bigger than yourself. I am excited to walk into the Opening Ceremony with Pramod and lead our contingent. I hope all our athletes compete with confidence, enjoy the moment and give their very best for India," said Bhavina.

Together, the duo has won eight Asian Para Games medals, and will now carry the Tricolour at the head of the Indian contingent as the country begins its campaign at the 5th Asian Para Games, being held from October 18 to 24, 2026.

The selection of Bhagat and Patel carries special significance. Both athletes have been at the forefront of India’s rise in para sport, inspiring a generation while consistently delivering on the biggest international stages. Their presence at the head of the contingent will symbolise. Devendra Jhajharia, President, Paralympic Committee of India, said, “It is a matter of immense pride for us to have Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel lead the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony. Both are exceptional champions who have contributed immensely to the growth of Indian para sport. Their journey, achievements and resilience make them fitting representatives of the Indian contingent, and I am confident they will inspire our athletes as they embark on this important campaign.”

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) will formally see off the Indian contingent at a send-off ceremony on Thursday. (IANS)

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