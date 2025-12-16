India win 56 medals at Asian Youth Para Games

Dubai: As the Dubai 2025-Asian Youth Para Games concluded, Team India clinched 56 medals, including 19 gold, and several nations celebrated historic milestones. Bangladesh and the Maldives won their first-ever medals at the event, with Bangladesh making a remarkable debut by securing three gold medals.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the Games brought together 1,500 athletes from 35 nations in a celebration of youth, excellence, and inclusion.

The Games concluded on Saturday evening, marking the end of a landmark edition that witnessed the breaking of 25 records, including 9 world records and 16 continental records — a powerful testament to the rising standard of Para sport across Asia.

The UAE delivered an outstanding performance, finishing the Games with 23 medals — 6 gold, 8 silver, and 9 bronze — highlighting their continued growth and commitment to youth Para sport development.

Uzbekistan topped the overall medals table with 197 medals, had 99 gold, followed by strong performances from the Islamic Republic of Iran with 62 gold from their 216 medals, and Japan, with 40 gold, underlining the depth of emerging talent across the continent. IANS

