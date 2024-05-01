Aiden Markram replaces Temba Bavuma as new T20I captain for South Africa

Johannesburg: Aiden Markram to lead the charge as South Africa on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup.

This will be Markram’s first World Cup assignment since being named T20I captain. The team includes experienced batters Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and the promising Tristan Stubbs. Also, the squad features two uncapped T20I players; wicket-keeper batter Ryan Rickelton and fast bowler Ottniel Baartman.

Rickelton finished as the leading run-scorer of the second edition of the SA20 with 530 runs at an average of 58.88 for MI Cape Town, while Baartman took 18 wickets in eight matches for defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and is currently with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will be leading the pace attack. They will be supported by Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee.

Other notable selections include three front-line spinners; Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pace pair Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi have been named as the travelling reserves.

South Africa will begin their campaign on June 3 against Sri Lanka in New York.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram , Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Tristan Stubbs. IANS

Also Read: It will be huge for me to win South Africa T20 once again: skipper Aiden Markram

Also Watch: