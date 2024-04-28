IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk’s 84 propels Delhi Capitals to 10-run win over Mumbai Indians

New Delhi: In what was a hat-trick of run-fests at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2024, opener Jake Fraser-McGurk continued his good showing by slamming a sensational 84 while Rasikh Salam shone with 3-34 in propelling Delhi Capitals to a 10-run win against Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Under Delhi’s blazing sun, Fraser McGurk excelled by hitting eleven fours and six sixes at a strike-rate of 311.11 in his 27-ball knock, including getting his fifty in 15 balls. Supporting him was Tristan Stubbs, who struck six fours and two sixes in his 25-ball 48 not out at the back end of the innings.

Abishek Porel, Shai Hope and captain Rishabh Pant chipped in with sizeable contributions as DC hit 17 maximums in what is also their highest score ever in the IPL.

In reply, Rasikh’s 3-34 and Mukesh Kumar’s 3-54, along with Khaleel Ahmed’s 2-45 restricted Mumbai to 247/9 in 20 overs, securing a narrow win for DC. Tilak Varma (63), Hardik Pandya (46) and Tim David (37) gave Mumbai Indians hope of chasing down the target. But in the end, their efforts were not enough.

With Saturday’s win, DC got their fifth victory in the competition and have jumped ahead of defending champions Chennai Super Kings to now be in fifth place in the points table with 10 points from as many games, while MI are stuck in ninth place.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 257/4 in 20 overs (Jake-Fraser McGurk 84, Tristan Stubbs 48 not out; Mohammad Nabi 1-20, Jasprit Bumrah 1-35) beat Mumbai Indians 247/9 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 63, Hardik Pandya 46; Rasikh Salam 3-34, Mukesh Kumar 3-59) by 10 runs. IANS

