AIFF Announces Rs 21 Lakh Reward For India U17 Women After Historic AFC Qualification

New Delhi: The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a reward of USD 25,000 (Rs 21.99 lakh approx) for the India U17 women’s national team on Tuesday, following their extraordinary achievement of qualifying for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in history. The Young Tigresses completed a perfect qualification campaign in Bishkek, defeating both hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan by identical 2-1 margins to finish atop Group G with six points.

This qualification marks a significant milestone for Indian women’s football. India last featured in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup in 2005, but that edition did not include qualification rounds. The 2025 qualification, therefore, represents the first-ever instance of the team earning its spot through competitive matches. IANS

Also Read: Women’s World Cup: Alyssa Healy Ruled Out Of England Clash