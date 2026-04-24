Prachi Gaikwad wins 50m Rifle 3 Positions gold as India reclaim top spot at ISSF Junior World Cup

New Delhi: Prachi Gaikwad struck gold, winning the junior women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday, firing 354.6 in the final to overcome Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) Darya Chuprys, who shot 354.4.

Another AIN shooter, Elena Kretinina, won bronze with a score of 343.3, exiting the 35-shot final after the 34th shot. Naraen Pranav also won bronze in the junior men’s 10m air rifle with a score of 229.5 in the final.

This was India’s second gold of the competition after Shiva Narwal had won the men’s 10m Air Pistol event on the opening day of competitions on Tuesday (April 21), and with four silvers and three bronzes also in their kitty, takes them back to the top of the medal tally. IANS

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