New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over an alleged racist gesture by a Palestinian player towards India captain Dallalmuon Gangte during their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, urging the continental governing body to review the incident and take appropriate action.

A Palestine player was spotted making a nose-fanning gesture while standing close to Dallalmuon Gangte during India's 4-1 victory over Palestine. The gesture was condemned after footage of the live broadcast went viral.In a statement posted on social media, the AIFF said it has asked the AFC to examine the available match footage and act under the applicable regulations."The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestine player towards India U17 men's team captain Dallalmuon Gangte during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match between India and Palestine on November 17, 2026, at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

"In its complaint, AIFF has asked the AFC to review the incident, examine the available match footage, and take appropriate action under the applicable regulations.

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