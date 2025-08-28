AIFF Risks Ban as FIFA, AFC Set Oct 30 Deadline for Constitution Change

NEW DELHI: Indian football is at risk of being banned from international competitions. FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation has warned the AIFF to adopt and ratify a new constitution by October 30 or risk suspension.

A suspension would mean national teams and clubs being barred from all international competitions, besides throwing into uncertainty, India’s ambitious bid for the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad.

FIFA and AFC have directed the Chaubey-led AIFF to secure a “definitive order” from the Supreme Court approving the revised constitution, align it with the mandatory statutes of FIFA and AFC, and ratify it at the next General Body meeting before the October 30 deadline. (Agencies)

