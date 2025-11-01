AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Goalkeeper Samik Mitra scores as Chennaiyin FC draw Dempo

Bambolim: A remarkable, historic goal from goalkeeper Samik Mitra earned Chennaiyin FC a 1-1 draw against Dempo Sporting Club in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 on Friday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Samik became the first goalkeeper in the club’s history to score from open play in a competitive fixture, finding the net on the half-hour mark with a stunning strike from inside his own box. Head coach Clifford Miranda made five changes to the starting XI from the previous outing, with Mitra returning between the posts and Klusner Pereira slotting into defence. In midfield, Kingslee Fernandes partnered Lalrinliana Hnamte, while Vivek S and Maheson Singh supported Irfan Yadwad in attack. IANS

