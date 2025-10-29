AIFF Super Cup 2025-25: NorthEast United FC to face Jamshedpur FC today

Bambolim: NorthEast United FC will square off against Jamshedpur FC in their Group ‘B’ clash of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-25 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, here on Wednesday.

In their tournament opener, NorthEast United FC had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Inter Kashi FC. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC suffered a 0-2 defeat against FC Goa in their opener.

On the eve of the match, NorthEast United FC’s head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, expressed that he is hopeful that his team learns from past and is focused on the game ahead.

“We hope we have learnt from our past matches and we are fully focused on the game ahead. We know Jamshedpur FC very well, and they know us just as well. It’s going to be a tactical affair, and we have our game plan in place, and the team is ready to give everything on the pitch,” Benali said.

Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who bagged the Golden Boot and Golden Ball during NorthEast United FC’s triumphant Durand Cup campaign earlier this season with eight goals and four assists, was once again on target in the opening match, assisted brilliantly by left-back Tondonba Singh.

The 32-year-old has an impressive record against Jamshedpur FC (Four goals and one assist in four appearances), and will look to extend that run on Wednesday.

Ajaraie will be supported by the club’s foreign signings, Jairo Samperio (2 goals, 1 assist), Andy Rodriguez (2 goals, 2 assists), and Chema Núñez (1 assist), alongside a dynamic Indian contingent featuring Jithin MS, Parthib Gogoi, Thoi Singh, Lalrinzuala, and Lalbiakdika.

Captain Michel Zabaco, who scored a commanding header from Rodriguez’s corner against Inter Kashi, will marshal the backline comprising Asheer Akhtar, Tondonba Singh, Redeem Tlang, Buanthanglun Samte, and Dinesh Singh, with Gurmeet Singh guarding the goal. In midfield, Rodriguez has been influential with his creativity and set-piece delivery, ably supported by Mayakkannan and India international Macarton Nickson.

As the group stage intensifies, NorthEast United FC will aim to claim all three points and strengthen their bid for a semifinal berth in the AIFF Super Cup 2025–26. (Agencies)

