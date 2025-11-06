AIFF Super Cup: Gokulam Kerala FC see off Mohammedan Sporting Club

Bambolim: Gokulam Kerala FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club in their last Group C clash of the AIFF Super Cup at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday.

Albert Torras opener in the 28th minute set the tone for the Malabarians, followed by Samuel Lyndoh doubling the lead early in the second half. With just a few minutes left, substitute Juan Carlos Rico added a third to seal his side's victory and lift them to third in the group table, as both teams’ campaigns came to an end. IANS

