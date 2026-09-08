AITA names India squad for Davis Cup Junior Finals in Cairo

New Delhi: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday announced the team for the Davis Cup Junior Finals, to be held at the Smash Sporting Club in Cairo, Egypt, from November 2 to 8, 2026. Hruthik Katakam, Ribhav Saroha and Tavish Pahwa are selected to represent the country in the junior tournament. It will be the first time the leading national team competition for players aged 16 and under, which is scheduled for 2-8 November at the Smash Sporting Club, is held in Africa. Over the past decade, Hungary, the United States, Turkey, Spain and Chile have staged the iconic event, with Chile hosting most recently on the clay of Santiago’s Estadio Nacional. IANS

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